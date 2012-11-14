LONDON British utility Centrica (CNA.L) said an internal review showed there was nothing unusual about its gas trading on September 28, the day British regulators are investigating alleged market manipulation.

Two regulators are investigating claims made by a whistleblower that UK traders manipulated wholesale prices on Europe's biggest gas market, angering consumers struggling to meet rising energy bills.

Centrica said on Wednesday that it had reviewed trades made at the end of the day in question, significant because it is the end of the gas financial year which is sensitive period for gas prices, and "found nothing unusual about them or any cause for concern".

The allegation was made to the UK's Financial Services Authority (FSA) last week by a whistleblower who claimed to show that gas traders were seeking to rig the price of wholesale gas prices.

Centrica had already distanced itself from the alleged manipulation, issuing a statement on Tuesday saying it had robust compliance policies and its own traders were prohibited from providing price information to price reporting agencies.

Other utilities including (EONGn.DE) and SSE (SSE.L) also issued statements declaring confidence in their compliance regimes.

The alleged manipulation of the UK's day-ahead gas contract, regarded as a benchmark for gas prices across Europe, comes as utility firms continue to report bumper profits.

SSE said earlier on Wednesday that half-year profit jumped 38 percent in the six months ended September 30.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Rhys Jones)