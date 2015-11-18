STAVANGER, Norway Britain's Centrica sees Norway as its main growth area for new production, and plans to make major acquisitions on the Norwegian continental shelf within a year or two, a company executive said on Wednesday.

"We expect to spend some 50 million pounds a year on exploration in E&P and just about all of it in Norway," Senior Vice President of Centrica Norway, Dag Omre, told an industry conference.

"We will also need inorganic activity in order to be sustainable, so not in the short term, but within a year or two we foresee that Centrica will make major acquisitions on the NCS (Norwegian continental shelf)," he said.

