Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has fined the country's largest energy supplier, Centrica, 11.1 million pounds for failing to meet energy efficiency obligations by a 2012 deadline.
"Ofgem found that British Gas' senior management did not take appropriate action to ensure it delivered energy efficiency measures on time," Ofgem said in a statement.
The utility's energy supply unit British Gas met only 62 percent of its obligations to help customers install energy-saving methods to lower their bills by an end-2012 deadline, Ofgem said.
British Gas said it had agreed with Ofgem to pay the penalty money to charity to help people struggling to pay their energy bills.
The energy supplier also said it had delivered more energy efficiency measures than required since the deadline.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.