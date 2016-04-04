LONDON The limit on maximum operating pressure of wells at Britain's Rough gas storage site will remain in place until at least the end of the Summer 2016 injection period, operator Centrica Storage Ltd (CSL) said on Monday.

That would mean the limit of 3,000 pounds per square inch (psi) imposed on operating pressure at Britain's largest gas storage site as a safety precaution in March 2015 could last until as late as December.

Britain depends in large part on stored gas reserves to manage winter demand spikes and help to ensure security of energy supplies.

"CSL considers that the tests it has conducted so far have not disclosed any defects or degradation that would prevent an eventual return to a maximum permitted operating pressure of 3,500 psi," CSL said in a statement.

However, the company said it will conduct further tests on the wells' secondary barrier before making a final decision on increasing the maximum operating pressure to 3,500 psi.

