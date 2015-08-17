Centrica has delayed for a third time a planned switch from dual-train to single-train injection at Britain's biggest gas storage site, Rough, which should now take place between Aug. 17-20, it said in a regulatory note.

Centrica estimates that the stock level at the facility will be between 28.7 and 29.5 terawatt hours (TWh) when the switch takes place, it said.

The trains, or compressors, are used to inject gas into the facility.

Initially, the switch was planned for July 27.

