NEW YORK Brent crude is expected to average $55 a barrel in 2015, and rise $10 a barrel the following year, according to Jamie Webster, director of crude oil markets for IHS.

Prices are expected to be at their lowest for the year in the second quarter as refinery turnaround season kicks off in Europe and Asia, Webster said, speaking at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston on Tuesday.

The forecast came as chief executive officers at the conference, including BP Plc's Bob Dudley and Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Rex Tillerson, said prices would likely remain depressed for longer.

Dudley said the low price environment felt like the crash of 1986 and that his company sees prices being "lower for longer."

Brent crude was trading around $59 a barrel on Tuesday. The IHS forecast anticipates that the U.S. crude discount to Brent will fluctuate this year.

"One can hope for $75 oil, but I think one has to plan for a lower price," said Stephen Chazen, chief executive of Occidental Petroleum Corp.. His firm sees oil around $60 for some time.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Alan Crosby)