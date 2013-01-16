HONG KONG U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP CBS.UL has raised about $1.7 billion (1.06 billion pounds) by selling shares in Japan's Aozora Bank Ltd (8304.T), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Aozora sold the shares at 231 yen each, a 3.3 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price, the terms showed.
Cerberus, which has been the controlling shareholder in the mid-sized Japanese lender for much of the past decade, launched the sale on January 7.
