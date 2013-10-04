LONDON Gary Gensler, chairman of U.S. financial markets regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will leave the agency at the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Gensler will leave after five years in the job, having overseen a revamp of derivatives markets under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

Democratic commissioner Mark Wetjen, former CFTC enforcement chief Geoffrey Aranow, New York Law School professor Richard Filler and Treasury Department official Timothy Massad are among those being considered to succeed Gensler, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

