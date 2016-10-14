Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK Speculators lifted favourable bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, with net longs hitting their highest level in more than eight months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.72 billion in the week ended Oct. 11, from $10.52 billion the previous week.
Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, dipped to 95,470 contracts from the previous week's record high of 97,572 contracts, data showed.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.