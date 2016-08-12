HSBC recommends selling pound versus dollar, target $1.2040
LONDON HSBC has advised its clients to sell sterling at $1.2540 with a target of $1.2040 and stop loss at $1.2810, a recommendation from the bank shows.
Speculators reduced favourable bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors remained sceptical about whether the Federal Reserve would raise rates this year despite a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report last month.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $11.41 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, from $12.81 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
"Latest U.S. data released today (weak retail sales, PPI -producer price index) reinforce our belief that the Federal Reserve will find it difficult to eke out more than one rate hike this year, if at all, with a rising probability that the pace of U.S. rate normalization thereafter will remain very gradual," said Samarjit Shankar, global market strategist, at BNY Mellon in Boston.
Fed funds futures late Friday saw just a 6 percent chance the Fed would raise rates when it meets next month, down from 18 percent a week ago, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. For the December meeting, the probability of a Fed hike was 43 percent, from about 47 percent last week.
Analysts have said the Fed has not raised rates unless market participants have priced in at least a 60 percent chance in the month before it is expected to do so.
So far this year, the dollar index has fallen 3 percent, down form 2015's gains of more than 9 percent.
Data further showed that sterling net short positions, soared to 90,082 contracts this week, a record high. Speculators have been short sterling since November last year.
The pound has been pressured by actions of the Bank of England last week when it cut interest rates and restarted bond purchases in a move to mitigate the impact of Britain's vote to exit the European Union.
Analysts see further scope for sterling weakness. Since Britain's vote on June 23, the pound has fallen more than 14 percent.
Speculators, meanwhile raised net long positions on the yen to 48,831 contracts, their highest in a month.
BNY's Shankar said flows into the safe-haven yen have remained buoyant the past month, having picked up last December during a bout of global de-risking with worries about the slowdown in China.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$-5.991 billion
09 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 86,719 76,575
Short 37,888 34,875
Net 48,831 41,700
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$13.674 billion
09 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 100,442 104,516
Short 198,841 208,619
Net -98,399 -104,103
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$7.319 billion
09 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 35,523 33,375
Short 125,605 115,890
Net -90,082 -82,515
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$-0.014 billion
09 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 20,426 21,216
Short 20,319 22,931
Net 107 -1,715
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.172 billion
09 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 43,647 41,711
Short 28,281 23,953
Net 15,366 17,758
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-2.676 billion
09 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 59,586 58,269
Short 24,702 26,906
Net 34,884 31,363
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.475 billion
09 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 19,963 23,915
Short 74,325 76,038
Net -54,362 -52,123
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.044 billion
09 Aug 2016 Prior week
week
Long 28,314 27,049
Short 28,927 26,832
Net -613 217
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse and Diane Craft)
