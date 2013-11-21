German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
N'DJAMENA Chad's Prime Minister Joseph Djimrangar Dadnadji resigned along with his cabinet on Thursday, a day before lawmakers from his own ruling majority had planned to examine a motion of censure against the government.
The prime minister's resignation letter to President Idriss Deby was read on state television on Thursday.
"Despite the confidence you continue to grant me, the relationship with the majority, topped off by a motion of censure, hinders the continuation of my mission," the letter stated. "Assuming the consequences of this crisis, I present my resignation and that of my government," it continued.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge and Jon Boyle)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.