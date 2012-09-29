HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
HONG KONG Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) (2600.HK) has ended an agreement to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Winsway Coking Coal (1733.HK) as it would not be able to win approvals from Chinese and overseas authorities by the September 30 deadline, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Friday.
The move comes weeks after Chalco abandoned plans to buy a majority stake in Canada's Mongolia-focused coal miner South Gobi Resources (SGQ.TO) due to political hurdles.
Chalco had said in April that it would buy a stake in Winsway, which supplies Mongolian coking coal imported into China, for $308 million.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.