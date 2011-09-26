Presenter Charlie Sheen announces the winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series to actor Jim Parsons for television series ''The Big Bang Theory'' at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Charlie Sheen and the makers and creators of "Two and A Half Men" have settled a lawsuit over the actor's dismissal from the top-rated U.S. television comedy, Warner Bros. said on Monday.

"Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen have resolved their dispute to the parties' mutual satisfaction. The pending lawsuit and arbitration will be dismissed as to all parties. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality over the terms of the settlement," Warner Bros, the studio behind the CBS show said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)