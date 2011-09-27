Presenter Charlie Sheen announces the winner of the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series to actor Jim Parsons for television series ''The Big Bang Theory'' at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Think all the dirty laundry being aired between Charlie Sheen and his former boss Chuck Lorre on "Two and A Half Men" has ended? Think again.

Lorre, who was targeted by Sheen in a series of public rants earlier this year that led to the TV actor being fired, implied in a "vanity card" at the end of Monday's program he is writing a tell-all book on the open hostility between the two.

The problems between the Sheen and Lorre, which included the show's makers at Warner Bros. television and network CBS which airs the show, seemed to be put at rest on Monday when Warner Bros. announced it settled a $100 million lawsuit brought by Sheen against the producers.

But Lorre may have other plans.

In the vanity cards, which are commonly used to show audiences a dedication or remembrance by producers after a program has ended, Lorre addressed how the issues with Sheen impacted him, personally, and implied he is working on a tell-all book.

"Sometime last year I realized I had become the unwilling contestant in a reality show," the card began.

"For many months I kept hoping and praying that it would end. But it did not. Somewhere along the way, something inside me died," Lorre wrote.

"Now, suddenly, I'm being told that the reality show's been cancelled. Apparently, it was just one of those things that somehow got out of control. ... And that's fine. I am so good with that. Yes, please, let's all move on. There's just one problem. That thing inside me that died? It walks at night. It's angry. It's hungry. And worst of all...it's writing a tell-all book."

Lorre may not be alone. Back in February when the fighting among the parties was at its height, Sheen told celebrity website TMZ.com that he was writing his own tell-all book.

As they say in television, stay tuned.

(Reporting by Sabrina Ford; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)