LONDON/NEW YORK Colfax Corp (CFX.N) said Sunday it is "in preliminary discussions" with Charter International CHTR.L about making an all-cash offer for the maker of welding tools and gas and air handling equipment.

The offer would be financed with a combination of balance sheet cash, new debt and new equity, including investments from certain existing shareholders and third-party investors, according to a statement from Colfax.

The announcement by Colfax, based in Fulton, Maryland, follows Thursday's news that buyout firm Melrose Plc NYN.L had secured access to Charter's books and raised its 1.4 billion pound ($2.3 billion) offer for Charter by 2 percent to 850 pence a share. [nL4E7K10XS] Charter has rejected two approaches by Melrose since June.[nL4E7JO172]

Charter, in a separate announcement, said talks with Colfax were in an early stage.

Colfax did not say how much it is considering paying for Charter. The company said it expected that taking over Charter would "significantly" add to earnings and would deliver a double-digit return on invested capital within three to five years.

The company said it believes it could arrange financing to buy Charter in a way that would maintain a credit rating of BB- or better.

Colfax supplies a broad range of pumps and valves and has manufacturing facilities in Europe, North America and Asia. Colfax said Charter's Howden division focuses on air and gas handling tools which would complement its existing business.

Melrose has a track record of buying underperforming operations and turning them around. It recently sold its Dynacast die-cast parts business after nearly doubling its value during six years of ownership and has turned around the fortunes of engineering conglomerate FKI, which it bought in 2008. (Reporting by Adveith Nair in London and by David Henry in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)