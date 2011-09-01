LONDON Manufacturing buyout firm Melrose Plc NYN.L has raised its 1.4 billion pound offer for Charter International CHTR.L, securing access to the toolmaker's books but still no recommendation from its board.

Melrose said on Thursday that it had upped the value of its approach by 2 percent, offering 850 pence a share versus 840 pence previously and proposing that shareholders be allowed to retain an interim dividend of 8 pence per share declared in July and payable on September 2.

The offer values Charter at 1.433 billion pounds versus 1.403 billion previously. Melrose, which since June has had two approaches rejected by Charter and was facing a September 6 deadline from regulators to make a formal bid, said in August that it had asked Melrose for more time to table a firm offer.

"In light of the heightened recent economic uncertainty and market volatility, the company has commenced discussions with Melrose about its proposal and, in the meantime, has agreed to grant Melrose access to company information," Charter said in a statement.

Top Charter shareholders including Aviva and Schroders, who together own 14 percent, had asked management to open its books to Melrose.

Shares in Charter were up 5.1 percent at 801 pence at 10:37 a.m., valuing the business at 1.325 billion pounds. Melrose shares were down 6 percent to 295.1 pence.

"It seems a sensible deal for both. Charter shareholders get an slightly improved offer, which given market conditions is attractive," David Miller, a partner at Cheviot Asset Management, a top 25 investor in Charter, told Reuters.

"Melrose, by making a slightly improved bid, gets to see the books. This is an important concession for Melrose shareholders, who will want to know that there aren't any surprises," he said.

Analysts said they expected Charter shareholders, who had already been putting pressure on the board to open the books, would be keen to accept the revised offer.

"We believe that given the uncertain macro-economic backdrop, Charter shareholders may be inclined to accept this offer and enjoy the exposure to Melrose shares as it extracts the potential value from Charter," said Numis analyst Scott Cagehin.

Melrose has a track record of buying underperforming operations and turning them around.

It recently sold its Dynacast die-cast parts business after nearly doubling its value during six years of ownership and has turned around the fortunes of engineering conglomerate FKI, which it bought in 2008.

Charter said in June its full-year results would be below expectations because of continued weakness in its ESAB welding tools business, which has been plagued by higher steel prices.

The company said its board would consider whether to recommend shareholders accept the approach, should Melrose indicate its intention to make a firm offer.

Collins Stewart analyst Mark Wilson said he believed the offer would succeed, even without a recommendation, provided due diligence proceeds smoothly.

"With due diligence out of the way and the firm backing of several major shareholders, it seems pretty clear that Melrose could push ahead with a firm offer even if Charter didn't recommend it," he said.

The battle for Charter heated up in August with the emergence of an unnamed second suitor.

Top shareholders have, however, said they would prefer to back an approach from Melrose at a lower level to get its skilful management on board to turn around the firm.

"Melrose could well still win at 850 pence with its cash & equity offer, given its track record of creating value," said Collins Stewart's Wilson.

(Additional reporting by Paul Hoskins and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Rhys Jones and Will Waterman)