LONDON Two of Charter International's CHTR.L largest shareholders have voiced their support for a proposed takeover by Melrose NYN.L, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said the shareholders' comments come despite the engineering group agreeing a higher 1.5 billion pound bid from U.S. manufacturer Colfax (CFX.N).

Reacting to Charter's decision on Monday to recommend Colfax's 910 pence cash-and-shares offer Schroders (SDR.L) fund manager Richard Buxton said he was "disappointed with the situation."

"The general consensus among most Charter shareholders is they would have preferred to have seen the company recommend the Melrose offer because it would allow investors to participate in any future upside."

"We don't want to be cashed out of Charter at 910 pence per share, and although the Colfax bid has a stock element, it is useless for us because we cannot own U.S. shares.

Buxton, whose fund owns 8.7 percent of Charter, added he was "pretty disappointed with the situation and very frustrated with the Charter board."

His views were shared by David Lis, head of equities at Aviva Investors, which has an 8.5 percent stake in Charter and also has a 3.4 percent stake in Melrose.

"Our preference remains to share in the future upside from Charter and, because we have worked so closely with Melrose management over a long period, this is the option with which we feel most comfortable," he said.

