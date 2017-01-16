HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
HONG KONG Media reports of a merger of Chinese state-owned chemical firms Sinochem Group and ChemChina, which is finalising a $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seed group Syngenta (SYNN.S) are just rumours, Sinochem Group Chairman Ning Gaoning said.
Sources told Reuters in October that Sinochem and ChemChina were in discussions about a possible merger to create a chemicals, fertiliser and oil giant with almost $100 billion in annual revenue.
"No, no, it has been a rumour for a long while," said Sinochem Group's chairman, when asked if his company planned to acquire ChemChina, at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
The reports of a possible merger of the two Chinese companies triggered concerns it could complicate China National Chemicals Corp's (ChemChina) acquisition of Syngenta (SYNN.S), which would be the country's largest-ever foreign takeover.
(Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu and Julie Zhu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.