Military equipment maker Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L) said it had received a highly preliminary expression of interest from private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O).

The company, which has a market value of 605.8 million pounds, was not immediately available to comment on the status of the approach and whether it was considering it.

Shares in the company were up 21 percent at 379.6 pence at 04:04 p.m. British time on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

