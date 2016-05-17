British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L) named Andrew Davies, the former boss of BAE Systems Plc's (BAES.L) maritime unit, as independent director, to help it grow as it emerges from a long restructuring.

Chemring, which in March said quarterly results had not met its expectations, said Davies would join the board immediately.

Davies served in senior roles at BAE, the world's third-largest defence contractor by revenue, for over 14 years, Chemring said.

As managing director of BAE's maritime business, Davies managed over 2 billion pounds of turnover and 14,000 employees.

