British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc reported larger first-half pretax loss and forecast full-year results slightly below market expectations, sending its shares down as much as 35 percent to 11-year lows.

Chemring, which makes ejector seats for fighter jets and flares used to counter heat-seeking missiles, said profit was hurt by a lower margin sales mix and production issues in its countermeasures unit.

The company has been struggling with defence budget cuts in its key markets such as Middle Eastern economies, which have taken a hit from a slump in oil prices.

Chemring secured an ammunition contract in the Middle East in April after several delays that had forced the company to warn on profit last year.

"The focus will be on whether the company can deliver the order book on time and without operational issues," Investec analysts wrote in a note.

Chemring, which was worth more than 1 billion pounds at its peak, said underlying pretax loss from continuing operations widened to 4 million pounds for the six months to April 30 from 1.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The Romsey, Hampshire-based company reiterated its March statement that its profit and cash flow for the year would be weighted to the second-half due to the contract delay.

Chemring shares, which have lost a quarter of their value in the last twelve months, pared some of their earlier losses to trade down 18.2 percent at 113.8 pence at 1025 GMT. They were the biggest losers on the FTSE small-cap index.

