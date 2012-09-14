LONDON Defence equipment maker Chemring said U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group had been granted an extension to the "put up or shut up" deadline to make an offer for the British company.

Chemring said on Friday that Britain's takeover panel had extended the deadline until 06:00 pm on October 12 from 06:00 pm on September 14 to "enable the parties to continue their on-going discussions regarding a possible offer".

Last month, Chemring said it had received a highly preliminary expression of interest from Carlyle, sending the defence group's stock soaring.

Some of these gains were pared days later, however, when Chemring cut its operating profit target for the year by 15 million pounds ($24.2 million).

Chemring and its peers are facing lower defence spending in the United States and Europe as governments tighten their belts in an effort to rein in budget deficits and analysts have flagged the possibility of consolidation in the sector as companies try to cope with government austerity.

The threat of a second round of cuts to U.S. defence spending under a process known as sequestration has further weighed on investor sentiment.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Sarah Young)