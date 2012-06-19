Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
Military equipment maker Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L) reported a lower first-half profit hurt mainly by delays in U.S. defence orders, but said the second half had started well and that it was on track to meet its expectations for the full year.
"The board is confident that the group will deliver a strong second-half trading performance, with increased operating margins that will enable us to meet our full-year expectations," Chemring said in a statement.
The company - which makes flares, equipment to detect improvised explosive devices and the mechanisms used in ejection seats - said its order book was up 14 percent at 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) since October 2011.
For November-April the company said underlying pretax profit fell 21 percent to 39.2 million pounds.
Revenue from continuing operations rose 4 percent to 333.3 million pounds.
Chemring and peers have to cope with lower defence spending in the United States and Europe as governments tighten their belts in an effort to rein in budget deficits.
Chemring is expanding into the Middle East, Far East and South America, and selling off non-core assets.
About 30 percent of Chemring's revenue came from non-NATO customers in the six months to April 30, compared with 24 percent a year ago.
Earlier this month, the company said it would sell its marine interests business - which supplies distress signals to the commercial and leisure markets - with part of the proceeds to go towards buying back shares and cutting debt.
Shares in Chemring, which also raised its interim dividend 33 percent to 5.3 pence a share, were down 5 percent at 308.8 pence at 0717 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have shed 19 percent so far this year.
