Defence equipment maker Chemring Group Plc (CHG.L) said on Monday it would divest some of its non-core business units, sending its shares up 14 percent in early trade.

Chemring, whose products include flares, explosive device detection equipment and ejection seat mechanisms, said it had identified a number of business units within the group that do not form part of its longer-term strategy and would divest some of them.

The divestment is expected to result in an improved financial position for the group, Chemring said.

The company had embarked on a restructuring under Chief Executive Mark Papworth, who was assigned to turn around the business late last year.

The company reported an 8 percent fall in full-year orders, hurt by lower demand in the United States - its largest market.

Chemring said revenue for the full year ending October 31 fell to about 625 million pounds from 740 million pounds the year earlier. Fourth-quarter revenue fell 24 percent to 185 million pounds.

Chemring said in October that it would take an 8 million pound hit to 2013 profit due to ongoing production and quality problems.

At 0818 GMT, the shares were up 11 percent at 215.4 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

