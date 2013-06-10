NEW YORK Cher will appear on the season finale of the singing competition series "The Voice" on June 18, making her first live TV performance in more than 10 years, NBC said on Monday.

The singer and actress, who has won an Oscar as well as Grammy and Emmy awards, will perform "Woman's World," a new single from her album of the same name which is to be released in September, her first in 12 years.

Cher's record-breaking 1998 single "Believe" reached No. 1 worldwide and sold more than 20 million copies, and more recently she has focused on touring, including the 2003-2005 "Living Proof" tour which totalled more than 300 shows.

The 67-year-old singer and best actress Academy Award winner for "Moonstruck" has appeared on several television talk shows, documentaries and award shows, but she last performed on television on the 2002 VH1 Divas Las Vegas special.

"The Voice," which competes against rival broadcaster Fox's singing contests "American Idol" and "The X Factor," averages about 14 million viewers over its two weekly shows. It will finish its current season on June 18.

NBC is owned by Comcast Corp.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)