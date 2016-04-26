A woman prays during a memorial service for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in a church in Kiev, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People hold flowers and candles for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster during a memorial service in a church in Kiev, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Staff of the Chernobyl nuclear plant hold candles as they visit a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Flowers are laid in front of a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman lays flowers at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man lights a candle at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A rescue worker which served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman holds a portrait of her relative, a victim of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Portraits of 'liquidators', emergency workers who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, are seen during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A rescue worker which served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman stands near the grave of her brother, a 'liquidator' or an emergency worker who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, during a commemoration ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the Mitino cemetery in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A woman reacts near the grave of a 'liquidator', an emergency worker who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, during a commemoration ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the Mitino cemetery in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A serviceman stands guard in front of a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man visits at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman cries during a memorial service for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in a church in Kiev, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman stands near the grave of her brother, a 'liquidator' or an emergency worker who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, during a commemoration ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the Mitino cemetery in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

KIEV Ukraine held memorial services on Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe and highlighted the shortcomings of the secretive Soviet system.

In the early hours of April 26, 1986, a botched test at the nuclear plant in then-Soviet Ukraine triggered a meltdown that spewed deadly clouds of atomic material into the atmosphere, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes.

President Petro Poroshenko attended a ceremony at the Chernobyl plant, which sits in the middle of an uninhabitable 'exclusion zone' the size of Luxembourg.

"The issue of the consequences of the catastrophe is not resolved. They have been a heavy burden on the shoulders of the Ukrainian people and we are still a long way off from overcoming them," he said.

More than half a million civilian and military personnel were drafted in from across the former Soviet Union as so-called liquidators to clean-up and contain the nuclear fallout, according to the World Health Organization.

Thirty-one plant workers and firemen died in the immediate aftermath of the accident, most from acute radiation sickness.

Over the past three decades, thousands more have succumbed to radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, although the total death toll and long-term health effects remain a subject of intense debate.

Nikolay Chernyavskiy, 65, who worked at Chernobyl and later volunteered as a liquidator, recalls climbing to the roof of his apartment block in the nearby town of Prypyat to get a look at the plant after the accident.

"My son said 'Papa, Papa, I want to look too'. He's got to wear glasses now and I feel like it's my fault for letting him look," Chernyavskiy said.

The anniversary has garnered extra attention due to the imminent completion of a giant 1.5 billion euros (£1.1 billion) steel-clad arch that will enclose the stricken reactor site and prevent further leaks for the next 100 years.

The project was funded with donations from more than 40 governments and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Even with the new structure, the surrounding zone - 2,600 square km (1,000 square miles) of forest and marshland on the border of Ukraine and Belarus - will remain uninhabitable and closed to unsanctioned visitors.

The disaster and the government's reaction highlighted the flaws of the Soviet system with its unaccountable bureaucrats and entrenched culture of secrecy. For example, the evacuation order only came 36 hours after the accident.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has said he considers Chernobyl one of the main nails in the coffin of the Soviet Union, which eventually collapsed in 1991.

(Additional reporting by Margaryta Chornokondratenko, Sergei Karazy and Andriy Perun; Editing by Robert Birsel and Richard Balmforth)