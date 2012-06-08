Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) plans to sell its pipeline and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners in three separate transactions worth more than pound 2.59 billion ($4 billion), as the company scrambles to plug an estimated $10 billion funding shortfall.

Chesapeake, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, is under pressure to sell assets and cut spending to reduce debt after tumbling natural gas prices have pinched profits. The company, which is holding its annual meeting later on Friday, and Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon have also come under intense scrutiny for corporate governance issues.

Chesapeake said it will sell its limited partner units and general partner interests in Chesapeake Midstream Partners LP CHKM.N to infrastructure fund GIP for $2 billion. GIP will own all of the general partner and 69 percent of the firm's limited partner units after the deal.

The company also entered into an agreement with Chesapeake Midstream Partners for potential sale of certain Mid-Continent gathering and processing assets.

It also has a letter agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners for the sale of its interests in wholly owned subsidiary Chesapeake Midstream Development LP. That agreement with GIP includes an exclusive 45-day negotiating period and the option to extend talks for another 45 days if a price has been agreed upon and progress is being made, Chesapeake said.

The company expects to raise more than $2 billion from the latter two transactions.

Chesapeake Midstream Partners has more than 3,700 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, according to the company's website. Chesapeake also held about 1,950 miles of pipelines in the Chesapeake Midstream Development unit as of the end of last year, according to regulatory filings.

Chesapeake said it is now on track to generate proceeds of $11.5 billion to $14 billion of proceeds from its asset sales this year to fund operations and pay down debt. Last month, the company arranged for a pricey $4 billion loan from investment bankers Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Jefferies JEF.N to tide it over.

The company has said it is looking to sell assets including its 1.5 million acres of lease holdings in the oil-rich Permian basin and about 337,000 acres of its holdings in Ohio. It is also trying to find a joint venture partner in the liquids-rich the Mississippi Lime basin.

McClendon said the Permian sale, the Mississippi Lime JV and other transactions should come over the second half of the year.

The company's shares rose slightly in before the bell trading.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York, Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)