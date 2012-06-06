Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) is in advanced talks to sell almost all of its pipeline assets for more than $4 billion (2.6 billion pounds) to Global Infrastructure Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The second-largest U.S. natural gas producer is discussing selling all of its interests in Chesapeake Midstream Partners LP as well as other pipeline assets, Bloomberg reported.

The talks could result in a deal within days although there was a risk negotiations could also fall apart, the report quoted the sources as saying.

Chesapeake could not be reached for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

A spokesman for Global Infrastructure Partners declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Ed Davies)