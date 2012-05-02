Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) shares fell sharply on Wednesday morning, even as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Aubrey McClendon, under fire over investigations by Reuters into his personal financial dealings, criticized many of the reports as "misinformation."

"There's been enormous and unprecedented scrutiny of our company, and of me personally. And a great deal of misinformation has been published, and uncertainty created," McClendon told an earnings conference call on Wednesday.

He declined to offer specifics, and analysts did not press him on the Reuters reports that showed he had taken out as much as $1.1 billion (679 million pounds) in personal loans on ownership stakes in wells the company had given to him. Analysts and academics have said those stakes posed potentially serious conflicts of interest.

On Wednesday, a new Reuters investigation found that McClendon also ran a $200 million hedge fund that was registered at Chesapeake's Oklahoma City office from 2004 to 2008 and traded in the same commodities Chesapeake produces.

Chesapeake said on Tuesday it would replace McClendon as chairman and bring to an early end its controversial "Founders Well Participation Program" that gave him stakes in each of the company's wells. The program will run through June 2014.

The well program has come under the scrutiny of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Internal Revenue Service in the wake of the Reuters reports.

McClendon, who co-founded the company, also offered a rare apology for the recent controversy.

"I am deeply sorry for all the distractions of the past two weeks. Through all of this I've learned that there was a desire for more information regarding the FWP program," he said.

Chesapeake, like other natural gas producers, has suffered as prices for the fuel have tumbled to their lowest levels in a decade as output from shale fields surged, swelling inventories even as a warm winter trimmed seasonal demand.

The company said it had curtailed natural gas production during the first quarter, and it was quickly moving to increase its output of oil and other liquids.

After the market close on Tuesday, Chesapeake reported a first-quarter net loss as it took a noncash charge based on a lower market value for its hedges. Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents a share, well short of the 29 cents expected on average by analysts.

Shares of Chesapeake were down 11.9 percent at $17.26 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Matt Daily in New York and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)