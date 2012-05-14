Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) sought to calm Wall Street worries about its financial position, telling investors on Monday it was confident it would complete assets sales to plug a funding gap estimated at $10 billion (6 billion pounds) this year.

"We will get our assets sales done," Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon told a conference call with analysts and investors.

Late Friday, Chesapeake said it had received a new $3 billion loan from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N to pay down an existing debt facility.

The loan is designed to give it breathing room to complete the planned sales of properties in West Texas' Permian Basin and the Mississippi Lime field in northern Oklahoman and southern Kansas, which are part of a slate of sales the company says will raise $9.5 billion to $11 billion this year.

Chesapeake would not confirm activist investor Carl Icahn would announce he had taken a stake in the company, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Icahn bought a stake in Chesapeake in late 2010, but sold it a few months after the company raised nearly $5 billion through an asset sale, which pushed the shares sharply higher at the time.

"We have seen that (report) and wouldn't be surprise if Carl became a large shareholder," McClendon said. "He made, I think over $500 million, and he called me to thank me" after the deal.

Icahn was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Shares in Chesapeake had slumped 14 percent on Friday after the company issued its delayed quarterly regulatory filing, and said it could put off some asset sales to preserve income needed to comply with debt obligations.

Chesapeake has been caught in a corporate governance controversy since Reuters reported last month that McClendon had mortgaged his personal stakes in the company's oil and gas wells to companies that had lent money to the company.

Shares in Chesapeake were up 3.6 percent to $15.35 per share in early trading, bringing their loss so far this year to 31 percent.

