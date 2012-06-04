Top shareholders of Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) will take control of the board of directors after the natural gas producer came under intense pressure to reform following a governance crisis and poor financial performance.

Chesapeake said on Monday it would replace four directors on the nine-member board, giving Mason Hawkins's Southeastern Asset Management three seats and billionaire Carl Icahn one.

In addition, the selection of a new independent chairman must be approved by the new board members.

It is not clear what changes the new board members will seek, but both Hawkins and Icahn have said in regulatory filings that an outright sale of the company should be considered.

Analysts and Chesapeake investors characterized the changes as mostly constructive.

"I think these changes are positive because you'll have four board members representing shareholders plus one who shareholders think is favourable to them, Louis Simpson," said Joseph Allman, oil and gas industry analyst at JPMorgan in New York. "The board will push changes. That is, less spending and additional asset sales."

At the very least, the board restructuring means that Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon will be monitored much more closely.

Hawkins and Icahn have stopped short of asking McClendon to step down. Icahn says he has had a constructive relationship with the CEO in the past and hopes that will continue.

The natural gas producer's board has been under intense scrutiny since Reuters reported in April that McClendon had taken out more than $1 billion in loans, using his personal stakes in thousands of company wells as collateral.

David Dreman, chairman of Dreman Value Management, which owns about 1 million shares of Chesapeake, called the board changes a step in the right direction but said McClendon should no longer be involved in the company at all.

"Just given the whole mess, does a shareholder really want someone like that involved in any way whatsoever?" Dreman said. "Maybe as a consultant, but even then there's such a dark cloud."

The board previously stripped McClendon of the title of chairman, but he will remain on the board.

Hawkins and Icahn demanded changes after Reuters reports shed light on the board's lax oversight of McClendon, an executive known for risky business decisions.

McClendon's personal lender, EIG Global Energy Partners, is also a big source of funding for Chesapeake, a situation that academics and analysts have said may cause a conflict.

The CEO also ran a $200 million hedge fund from his office, borrowed from a former board member, and is allowed to profit when his oil and gas interests are sold alongside the company's, Reuters has reported.

Since the first Reuters report on April 18, Chesapeake's shares had fallen 14 percent as of the close on Friday, June 1, as governance worries and a liquidity crunch weigh.

"Restructuring the board is a step toward restoring investor confidence, but there is still more work to be done," Bonnie Baha, portfolio manager at DoubleLine, which has $35 billion in assets under management, said.

WHO IS OUT?

McClendon, 52, has put longtime friends on the Chesapeake board and showered them with hefty compensation and perks like free travel on the corporate jet. He had been chairman since the company went public in 1993 and has had significant sway over board compensation.

Last month, Chesapeake said it would cut compensation for its outside directors by 20 percent following pressure from shareholders.

Chesapeake's directors were richly compensated. In the last three years, total compensation for all directors was valued at $13.3 million. That is far above peers Devon Energy Corp's $4.5 million and EOG Resources Inc's $7.5 million, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Four current Chesapeake directors will resign after the new directors are appointed. The company did not specify which board members would step down.

It is likely that Simpson will remain on the board because he was named to it by Hawkins. Simpson, who has been on the board less than a year, was CEO of GEICO Corp, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Corp.

Director Charles Maxwell, an oil analyst at Weeden & Co, had planned to retire this year.

Of the remaining directors, former U.S. Senator Don Nickles, former Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) CEO Richard Davidson, Oklahoma State University President V. Burns Hargis, and former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating are among the longest serving board members and are thought likely to bear the brunt of any resignations, said Mark Hanson, an analyst with Morningstar.

That would leave lead director Pete Miller, chief executive of oilfield service company National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV.N), and former Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) executive Kathleen Eisbrenner on the board.

Analysts and Chesapeake investors said the company is in a weak position and a lot of damage has already been done under the old board.

Decade-low natural gas prices have contributed to a large funding gap at the company. To close it, Chesapeake has said it will sell up to $11.5 billion in assets this year.

Because they have to sell, it puts Chesapeake in a weak position at the negotiating table, JPMorgan's Allman said.

Icahn said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he would continue to consult on the selection of a new chairman and assets sales, and did not want the company's current low valuation to discourage potential buyers of the whole company.

McClendon has not raised the possibility of selling Chesapeake, focusing instead on selling assets, such as its holdings in the West Texas Permian Basin, to close a funding gap estimated at more than $10 billion this year.

Asset sales are crucial for the company, which has accumulated one of the nation's largest portfolios of oil and gas leases.

Last week, debt rating agency Moody's Investors Service warned Chesapeake that it must sell at least $7 billion in assets to avoid breaching a loan covenant.

"Even $7 billion in asset sales could place Chesapeake's covenant compliance for its revolving credit facility in some doubt, and the company would still face a significant funding gap in 2013," Moody's said in a note.

The Chesapeake annual meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 8.

The new board and its independent chairman will be announced on or before June 22, Chesapeake said.

Chesapeake shares rose 5 percent to $16.37 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading.

(Reporting By Michael Erman, Matt Daily, Ernest Scheyder and Jennifer Ablan in New York, Anna Driver in Houston and Brian Grow in Atlanta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Jeffrey Benkoe and John Wallace)