PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
HOUSTON The departure of Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon is not an indication that Chesapeake Energy Corp is up for sale, according to an email to sent to employees on Wednesday.
"...the company is not for sale," Chairman Archie Dunham wrote.
Dunham also said the Chesapeake's board has set a drilling and completion budget of $6 billion.
Chesapeake said McClendon will step down on April 1.
(Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by Carol Bishopric)
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Japan's SoftBank is to place a roughly $8 billion stake in ARM, the British chip designer it bought last year, into an investment fund it has created with Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.