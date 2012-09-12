Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) is working to sell $13 billion to $14 billion in assets in 2012 as the company presses to raise cash to meet an estimated $10 billion funding gap.

The company announced an additional $6.9 billion of deals on Wednesday, bringing the proceeds from its announced sales to around $11.6 billion.

The following are the deals that Chesapeake has already closed, as well as assets it would like to sell.

COMPLETED DEALS

- $2 billion sale of its stake in its midstream master limited partnership (MLP) as well as the partnership's general partner to Global Infrastructure Partners. The deal was announced in June.

- $1.25 billion sale of preferred shares in a subsidiary called CHK Cleveland Tonkawa LLC. The purchasers were led by an affiliate of the Blackstone Group and included private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP TPG.UL and EIG Global Energy Partners. The sale was announced in April.

- $745 million natural gas production deal with an affiliate of Morgan Stanley (MS.N). In that deal, called a volumetric production payment (VPP), Chesapeake receives cash up front for future oil and gas production in a 10-year agreement linked to some of the company's reserves and assets in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma. The VPP was announced in April.

- $590 million sale of 58,4000 acres in Oklahoma to a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N). The deal was announced in April.

- $100 million in "other miscellaneous asset sales."

PENDING ASSET SALES

- Chesapeake said on Wednesday it signed a letter of intent to sell nearly all of its remaining midstream assets held outside of its MLP to Global Infrastructure Partners for proceeds of around $2.7 billion.

- The company also said on Wednesday it has sold or entered into purchase and sale agreements with two other undisclosed companies for some of its mid-continent midstream assets. It also expects to sell some of its Eagle Ford shale oil gathering assets. The combined proceeds from these midstream deals are expected to be around $300 million, Chesapeake said. The midstream deals are expected to close during the third and fourth quarters.

- Chesapeake said in August it had signed a purchase and sale agreement with EnerVest Ltd for its producing assets in the Midland basin portion of the Permian basin in West Texas, but a purchase price was not disclosed. The company said on Wednesday that it still holds about 470,000 acres in this portion of the Permian for development or sale.

- Chesapeake said on Wednesday that it has entered into purchase and sale agreements with Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Royal Dutch Shell Ltd (RDSa.L) on two other packages of assets in the Delaware basin portion of the Permian basin. It said proceeds from all three Permian deals -- with EnerVest, Chevron and Shell -- will be around $3.3 billion.

- The company also said it has or agreed to sell assets in the Utica shale in Ohio and elsewhere in four separate transactions worth around $600 million. It did not disclose the buyers for this acreage.

POSSIBLE ASSET SALES

- Chesapeake has said it is looking for a joint venture for up to 2 million acres in the Mississippi Lime play.

- Chesapeake has also looked for interest in acreage it holds in northern Michigan, Wyoming, Colorado and east Texas, according to one of Chesapeake's advisers.

(Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)