LONDON Insurance-focussed takeover specialist Chesnara (CSN.L) said it remained on the lookout for deals, as new rules to make insurers financially stronger throw up takeover opportunities.

Chesnara competes with Phoenix Group (PHNX.L) to buy life insurers that no longer accept new customers, said the new Solvency II regulations for insurers would result in further acquisition opportunities.

Solvency II is designed to protect consumers by aligning insurers' capital reserves more closely with the risks they underwrite, but many in the industry fear the new rules could lead to an excessive ratcheting up of capital requirements.

Analysts have said Solvency II could trigger a round of consolidation as small insurers decide the new rules are too onerous and opt to sell themselves to bigger rivals.

"We remain strong financially and believe we are well-placed to deliver good ongoing returns to shareholders. We also believe that the current climate and the challenges of Solvency II will give rise to possible acquisition opportunities and we remain keen to progress these," Chairman Peter Mason said in a statement Wednesday.

Chesnara, which last year sealed the 63.5 million pound takeover of the Save & Prosper insurance business, said first-half profit had fallen to 3.8 million pounds from 12 million a year ago, due partly to volatility in financial markets.

However, the company raised its half-year dividend by 2.6 percent to 5.95 pence and said it remained confident about future dividend flows.

