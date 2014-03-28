Insurance-focused takeover specialist Chesnara Plc's (CSN.L) full-year pretax profit more than tripled as Movestic - its Swedish open life insurance business - captured market share.

Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to new customers, said IFRS pretax profit rose to 60.6 million pounds ($100.7 million) in the year ended December 31 from 19.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Movestic like-for-like new business volume rose 61.9 percent, Chesnara said.

The company said it raised its final dividend by 3.4 percent to 11.63 pence.

