Chevron Corp (CVX.N), the second-largest U.S. oil company by production, said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit would be higher than in the previous quarter despite lower U.S. production and the impact of a shut-in of its Frade offshore field in Brazil.

Chevron said the first-quarter impact of the Frade shutdown, which followed leaks there and a legal dispute in the country, would be an average of 5,000 barrels per day, while the ongoing impact would be 33,000 bpd.

Overall international oil-equivalent production was 1.98 million bpd in the first two months of the quarter, unchanged compared with the fourth-quarter average, the San Ramon, California-based company said.

U.S. production in January and February was 644,000 bpd, down from 661,000 in the fourth quarter, reflecting the year-end sale of some interests in Alaska.

In total, Chevron produced nearly 2.63 million bpd for the first two months of the quarter, down from 2.64 million in the fourth quarter and below its 2012 forecast of 2.68 million bpd.

