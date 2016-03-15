Two police officers and possibly a third were shot on Chicago's West side on Monday, according to a Tweet posted by the police department.

The officers were wounded at about 10 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reported.

WGN news was reporting that three officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The police department said on Twitter that based on "very preliminary information" two and possibly three officers were shot.

"At this time officers are ok," the department said in the Tweet.

It is unclear whether a suspect was shot, according to a spokesman for the Independent Police Review Authority, which investigates officer involved shootings.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Kim Coghill)