The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved this week the planned sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange Inc (CHX) to Chinese investors led by Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group, according to U.S. Treasury documents seen by Reuters.

The move by CFIUS, which scrutinizes deals for potential national security concerns, comes despite many U.S. lawmakers having voiced concerns about the level of influence the Chinese state might gain over one of the oldest U.S. exchanges.

CHX confirmed the CFIUS approval. CFIUS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, D.C. and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)