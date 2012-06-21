COPENHAGEN The European Union and the United States plan to form a global alliance to combat sexual abuse of children on the Internet, officials said on Thursday.

The concept of sexual abuse of children online has increasingly been embraced by international police officials to refer to what is commonly called "child pornography" to underscore the victimisation of children by such practices.

"This is a heinous phenomenon that is, unfortunately, increasing all over the world with younger and younger children, and this is something we must combat because it is the most vulnerable who are exposed to this," EU Home Affairs Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news conference.

The initiative seeks to unite decision-makers around the world to identify and assist victims and to prosecute the perpetrators, the European Commission said in a statement.

"The Internet knows no boundaries, and neither should we in the way we handle this issue," Danish Justice Minister Morten Bodskov said after a semi-annual EU-U.S. justice ministers' meeting attended by U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.

The alliance's aim is to get countries around the world to commit to combat abuse of children online and strengthen measures to curb the spread of child pornography, Denmark, which holds the rotating EU presidency until the end of this month, said in a statement.

Malmstrom said the benefits of international cooperation in combating such abuse was shown by a recent operation supported by 26 European countries and coordinated by Interpol that carried out a major crackdown on child pornography online.

She said that operation dubbed Ikaros had identified 269 suspects in 22 countries and led to 112 arrests and numerous children identified and rescued.

Countries will be invited to join the global alliance once it is formally launched later this year, she said.

"We want to improve the identification of victims, to rescue more of them and to eliminate as much as possible of this," Malmstrom said.

(Reporting by John Acher)