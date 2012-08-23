Anglo American (AAL.L) agreed to sell rival Codelco a stake in its coveted south-central Chile copper holdings on Thursday, ending a bruising 10-month battle between the mining titans over Codelco's bid to buy a bigger share.

The cash deal, which is worth more than $2.8 billion and represents a discount to the market price, will cut Anglo's stake in its Anglo American Sur properties to 50.1 percent while giving Chilean state miner Codelco and its financing partner, Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T), a 29.5 percent stake.

Under the deal, reached a day before an agreed deadline, world's No. 1 copper producer Codelco CODEL.UL will buy a 24.5 percent stake for $1.7 billion in cash while Mitsui will buy another 5 percent for $1.1 billion.

The agreement terminates a multibillion-dollar courtroom showdown over Anglo's flagship Los Bronces mine, poised to become the world's No. 5 copper mine at its peak and previously called La Disputada, "the disputed one" in Spanish.

The following are the stakes in Anglo American Sur before and after Thursday's announced deal:

PRIOR TO DEAL

Anglo American - 75.5 pct

Mitsubishi - 24.5 pct

AFTER DEAL

Anglo American - 50.1 pct

Codelco, Mitsui - 29.5 pct

Mitsubishi - 20.4 pct