Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
Anglo American (AAL.L) agreed to sell rival Codelco a stake in its coveted south-central Chile copper holdings on Thursday, ending a bruising 10-month battle between the mining titans over Codelco's bid to buy a bigger share.
The cash deal, which is worth more than $2.8 billion and represents a discount to the market price, will cut Anglo's stake in its Anglo American Sur properties to 50.1 percent while giving Chilean state miner Codelco and its financing partner, Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T), a 29.5 percent stake.
Under the deal, reached a day before an agreed deadline, world's No. 1 copper producer Codelco CODEL.UL will buy a 24.5 percent stake for $1.7 billion in cash while Mitsui will buy another 5 percent for $1.1 billion.
The agreement terminates a multibillion-dollar courtroom showdown over Anglo's flagship Los Bronces mine, poised to become the world's No. 5 copper mine at its peak and previously called La Disputada, "the disputed one" in Spanish.
The following are the stakes in Anglo American Sur before and after Thursday's announced deal:
PRIOR TO DEAL
Anglo American - 75.5 pct
Mitsubishi - 24.5 pct
AFTER DEAL
Anglo American - 50.1 pct
Codelco, Mitsui - 29.5 pct
Mitsubishi - 20.4 pct
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.