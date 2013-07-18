SANTIAGO A Chilean indigenous group will likely ask the Supreme Court to review a lower court decision on Barrick Gold Corp's (ABX.TO) (ABX.N) Pascua-Lama gold mine, because it says court-imposed measures on the project don't go far enough to protect the environment, lawyer Lorenzo Soto told Reuters on Thursday.

The appeal will probably also seek a re-evaluation of the suspended $8.5 billion project and ask that Barrick present a new environmental impact assessment study, a potentially lengthy and costly process, Soto added.

The Copiapo Court of Appeals on Monday suspended the controversial project, which straddles the Chile-Argentine border high up in the Andes, until the company builds infrastructure to prevent water pollution.

"It's very likely we appeal the decision," Soto said. "What we're interested in is that the project be re-evaluated. What is optimal, in our opinion, is for the project to present a new environmental impact assessment."

Soto said the decision would be made on Friday. The Diaguita indigenous group has until Monday to decide, he added.

Chile's environmental regulator had already suspended Pascua-Lama, citing major environmental violations, and asked the Toronto-based miner to build water management canals and drainage systems.

Given the Andean country's complex legal system and new environmental regulator, it is hard to predict what will happen to Pascua-Lama, originally forecast to produce 800,000 to 850,000 ounces of gold per year in its first five years of full production.

But experts agree the world's top gold miner is facing a protracted legal battle in Chile, where Pascua-Lama is one of the most unpopular mining projects.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)