SANTIAGO A woman suffered light injuries on Tuesday night after a device in a trash can exploded in a supermarket in the Chilean coastal town of Vina del Mar, a day after a bomb in the capital left 14 wounded.

The device was made with a plastic bottle, acid and foil, said police official Rodrigo Loyola, adding that it did not contain shrapnel and caused only noise.

"A person was wounded who was moving the trash can, suffering a light trauma to her hearing," he said.

Chile is on high alert after Monday's attack, when an explosive device was left in a trash can near a metro station. No one has claimed responsibility, and police say they do not know who was behind it.

