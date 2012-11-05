SANTIAGO Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is planning to shuffle his cabinet on Monday to allow ministers with presidential ambitions to exit, the government's spokesman said.

Pinera's embattled conservative bloc suffered a loss in last month's local elections and is seeking to amass support ahead of former leftist President Michelle Bachelet's potential comeback to compete in the November 2013 presidential election.

"At 6 o'clock (2100 GMT) the cabinet change will take place and the president has already called all his ministers," spokesman Andres Chadwick told reporters at the presidential palace.

Public Works Minister Laurence Golborne, a charismatic businessman, and Defence Minister Andres Allamand, a seasoned politician, are seen as the right's best chance to retain the presidency.

Ministers seeking to compete for a place in Congress also are expected to leave the cabinet.

Presidents in Chile are banned from running for a second consecutive term. Billionaire Pinera has been battered by protests demanding free and improved education, stricter environmental laws and greater regional autonomy.

Popular Bachelet, currently the head the U.N. women's division, has not yet said whether she will run.

Analysts say high levels of absenteeism in the municipal elections and low popularity ratings for both the right and left highlight many Chileans' discontent with politics.

Chile, Latin America's poster child for economic stability, is set to grow a brisk 5 percent this year. But income inequality has barely budged since 1990 despite copper windfalls and it ranks the highest among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer & Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Trott)