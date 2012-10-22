SANTIAGO The range of "reasonable" monetary policy actions available in Chile appears more limited and the key lending rate is at a level considered neural, central banker Enrique Marshall said in a presentation on Monday.

The bank held the key rate steady at 5.0 percent on Thursday as expected for a ninth consecutive month, as a buoyant domestic economy helped keep external risks at bay.

"The Chilean economy continues to perform solidly ... however, the external scenario remains complex and with relevant risks," Marshall's presentation, posted on the central bank's website, said. "In this context, the range of reasonable monetary policy actions appears more limited."

A neutral interest rate, in theory, should neither spur nor curb economic growth, all other factors being equal.

The market widely expects the rate to remain on hold in the near future as the bank juggles brisk domestic activity and external risks.

The median estimate of 18 economists and analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month was for the monetary authority to keep the key rate steady at its current level through the end of the year.

Conditions in Chile's labour market remain tight, Marshall added.

Chile's jobless rate for the June to August period fell to 6.4 percent on jobs in public administration and defence, teaching and mining, easing from May to July's 6.5 percent level and remaining at a near-historical low.

