Oil slips nearly 1 percent on concerns over rising U.S. output
NEW YORK Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as worries about rising U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC pledges to boost compliance with output curbs.
SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui has extended a $1.863 billion loan to world No. 1 copper producer Codelco to allow the state miner to buy a 24.5 percent stake in Anglo American Sur's coveted south-central Chile copper assets, Codelco said on Thursday.
Mitsui and Codelco are interested in exploring mining opportunities together in Chile or internationally, Codelco said.
Earlier Thursday, mining titans Codelco CODEL.UL and Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) ended a bruising 10-month-long dispute, with the global miner agreeing to sell a stake in the properties to its Chilean rival at a discount to the market price.
Codelco also said it would pay for a 24.5 percent stake in Sur while Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T) would pay for 5 percent. Their joint venture will acquire 29.5 percent of the assets.
(Reporting By Santiago newsroom)
BERLIN Europe should impose punitive tariffs on imports from the United States if President Donald Trump acts to shield U.S. industries from foreign competitors, a senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper interview.
MILAN Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.