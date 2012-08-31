SANTIAGO Copper production at Chile's Codelco declined 6.4 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 767,000 tonnes, the miner said on Friday, but the world's No. 1 copper producer said it still intends to produce around 1.7 million tonnes this year.

State-run Codelco said output declined due to "a drop in ore grades, harder rock and deeper deposits" -- especially at its Chuquicamata, Salvador and Radomiro Tomic mines. Production increases at the Gaby, El Teniente and Andina deposits limited the decline, Codelco said.

"The output produced in the first six months of 2012 is slightly below what was defined by the company in its budget," Codelco said in a statement.

But during a press conference to discuss results, CEO Thomas Keller said "expected production for this year hasn't been modified with respect to what we had budgeted."

Codelco CODEL.UL has said it expects to produce 1.708 million tonnes of copper this year. It is implementing an ambitious investment plan to boost copper output to more than 2 million tonnes.

But the miner is struggling as ore grades deteriorate at its massive but tired mines. Average grades were 0.806 percent of metal in the ore in 2011 but have tumbled to 0.720 percent this year, it said.

The miner said profits before tax and extraordinary items fell 39 percent during the January-June period from a year earlier to $2.391 billion, partially due to lower prices for Chile's top export copper, lower output, dwindling ore grades and higher costs.

Cash costs in the period reached $1.477 per pound, up 27 percent compared with the same period of 2011. Codelco said the increase was partially due to fuel, energy and other costs.

Codelco and its finance partner Mitsui (8031.T) recently bought a 29.5 percent stake in global miner Anglo American's (AAL.L) coveted central-south Chilean properties, ending an acrimonious 10-month brawl over the assets.

(Reporting By Anthony Esposito and Santiago newsroom.; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)