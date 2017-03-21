Workers from BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, demonstrate during a strike, in Antofagasta, Chile March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Ricardo

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, is open to further conversations with the company that could lead to reopening negotiations, a union spokesman told reporters on Monday.

"We're going to see if that could put in place a dialogue going forward," union spokesman Carlos Allendes said after exiting a meeting with BHP in the city of Antofagasta.

"We're hopeful. We have the willingness, and we're going to wait."

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)