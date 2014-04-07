The Chief Executive of the London Metal Exchange Garry Jones poses for a photograph in his office at the exchange in London October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

SANTIAGO The London Metal Exchange expects to launch its new aluminum premium contract by the first quarter of next year at the latest, chief executive officer Garry Jones said in an interview on Monday.

"We will push to get it done before the end of the year or before the first quarter of next year," he said on the sidelines of the CESCO/CRU copper conference.

The world's biggest and oldest metal market hopes to decide "in the next few weeks" whether to appeal against a court ruling last month that halted its key reform aimed at cutting backlogs in its global warehouse network.

"Because we can't keep the market waiting forever. It's been a big and costly distraction," he said, referring to the complaint launched by Russia's Rusal (0486.HK).

