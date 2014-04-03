SANTIAGO Chile's President Michelle Bachelet was evacuated from her hotel in the northern city of Arica after a strong 7.8 magnitude quake triggered a tsunami alert, local media reported on Thursday.

She was visiting the area assessing damages after a massive 8.2 magnitude quake and ensuing tsunami rocked the area on Tuesday.

The latest quake, the largest of a series of aftershocks following the powerful and deadly 8.2 magnitude quake that hit on Tuesday, was located 12 miles (19 km) south of the port of Iquique at a relatively shallow depth of 12.4 miles (20 km), the USGS said. It was earlier reported as a 7.4 magnitude quake.

