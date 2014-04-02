Four major ports in Chile used for exporting copper and other natural resources were closed on Wednesday morning after a major earthquake struck in the north of the mineral-rich country, suggesting trade flows might be temporarily interrupted.

Here is the latest update on the ports' status:

*Arica, the country's most northern port city on the border with Peru, was closed as of 7:08 a.m. (11:08 a.m. BST) on Wednesday due to seismic shocks and abnormal sea swells

*Patache was closed as of 1:02 p.m. (1702 GMT) on Tuesday

*Tocopilla was closed as of 6:01 a.m. (1001 GMT) on Tuesday.

*Iquique was partially closed as of 7:15 a.m. (1115 GMT) on Wednesday. The port was closed to large ships. Port conditions are normal, but berths 1, 2, 3 and 4 and the maritime terminal are shut until there has been an inspection.

*Mejillones was partially closed as of 7:22 a.m. (1122 GMT) on Wednesday. The port was closed for docking and large ships until each terminal has been inspected.

All other ports are open, including Antofagasta and Taltal.

For status updates, see the Chilean army's website: link.reuters.com/quq28v

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)